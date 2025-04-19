Kurunnezhuthukal: Children's Creative Chronicles from Kerala

The book, titled 'Kurunnezhuthukal', compiles the diary entries of first-grade students across Kerala's government schools. This initiative, led and edited by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, highlights the creativity of young learners.

A diary entry by Arshik P M from Kozhikode, writing about a yellow bird atop a tamarind tree, epitomizes the unique snapshots of childhood thoughts featured in the 96-page compilation. The book is part of the state's collective diary writing initiative included in the academic syllabus.

Scheduled for release on April 23 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 'Kurunnezhuthukal' aims to inspire the continuity of creativity and language development among young minds. The book also includes writings from class one teachers, offering insights into the diverse narratives from classrooms across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)