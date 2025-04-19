Piku Returns: Celebrating a Decade of Heartfelt Cinema
The film 'Piku', starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is set for a re-release on May 9 to mark its 10th anniversary. Initially released in 2015, the film features a touching story about a father and daughter. Padukone commemorates the occasion by remembering the late Irrfan Khan.
'Piku', the acclaimed film featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan, is poised for a re-release on May 9, celebrating its 10th anniversary since debuting in 2015.
The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, struck a chord with audiences, grossing over Rs 140 crore worldwide. Central to its appeal is the poignant father-daughter dynamic portrayed by Bachchan and Padukone.
Padukone took to Instagram to share the nostalgic news, expressing her affection for the film and her remembrance of Khan, whose performance contributed significantly to its success.
