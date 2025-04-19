Piku Returns: Celebrating a Decade of Heartfelt Cinema

'Piku', the acclaimed film featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan, is poised for a re-release on May 9, celebrating its 10th anniversary since debuting in 2015.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, struck a chord with audiences, grossing over Rs 140 crore worldwide. Central to its appeal is the poignant father-daughter dynamic portrayed by Bachchan and Padukone.

Padukone took to Instagram to share the nostalgic news, expressing her affection for the film and her remembrance of Khan, whose performance contributed significantly to its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)