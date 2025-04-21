Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025: Celebrating Champions of Change

The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025, held on April 20th at Mumbai's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, celebrated individuals and organizations making significant societal strides. The ceremony featured cultural acts and heartfelt recognition for impactful achievements in healthcare, education, and governance.

Honored guests included Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who joined in lauding tireless efforts for positive change. Laureates like Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Pratham, and ServicePlus were spotlighted for their groundbreaking contributions.

The event underscored the importance of community-driven advancements, ending with calls for ongoing dedication to compassion and equity. Attendees left inspired by the shared vision for a better society.

