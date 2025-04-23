A Memorable Visit: US Vice-President J D Vance Explores India's Cultural Heartland

US Vice-President J D Vance and his family spent a memorable day visiting the Taj Mahal as part of their four-day tour across India. The family, including Vance's wife Usha and their three children, was welcomed warmly at the Agra airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Vance family's visit included a convoy decorated with 'rangolis' and sand art, complemented by hundreds of schoolchildren waving both the US flag and the Tricolour. Elaborate security arrangements were in place, with a 12-km zero-traffic stretch overseen by US security personnel.

After spending an hour at the Taj Mahal, the Vance family returned to Jaipur, having begun their tour with a visit to Delhi's Akshardham Temple, where they had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were scheduled to return to the US on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)