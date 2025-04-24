Kerala Man Escapes Conflict: The Harrowing Return of Jain TK

Jain TK, a 27-year-old from Wadakkanchery, Kerala, has safely returned home after a challenging and distressing experience in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

He was injured in January and spent time recovering in a Moscow hospital. With the support of Malayali associations in Russia, Jain finally returned to India.

His journey was fraught with difficulty, marked by the forced conscription of both him and his cousin, Binil TB, into the Russian Military Support Service. Tragically, Binil was killed in early January. Jain's arrival back in Kochi was a poignant moment for his anxious family.

