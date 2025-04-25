World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Historic Farewell
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. The ceremony will take place at St Peter's Square, drawing dignitaries worldwide. India observes a three-day mourning period for the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years.
25-04-2025
President Droupadi Murmu has landed in Rome to participate in the funeral of Pope Francis, marking a significant international event.
Pope Francis, who made history as the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.
The funeral, scheduled for Saturday at St Peter's Square in Vatican City, will see attendance from dignitaries globally, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns. India has declared a three-day mourning period in honor of the late Pope.
(With inputs from agencies.)
