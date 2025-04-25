Left Menu

World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Historic Farewell

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. The ceremony will take place at St Peter's Square, drawing dignitaries worldwide. India observes a three-day mourning period for the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:46 IST
World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Historic Farewell
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • Italy

President Droupadi Murmu has landed in Rome to participate in the funeral of Pope Francis, marking a significant international event.

Pope Francis, who made history as the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The funeral, scheduled for Saturday at St Peter's Square in Vatican City, will see attendance from dignitaries globally, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns. India has declared a three-day mourning period in honor of the late Pope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025