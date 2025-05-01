Kuzu Cultural Festival: Celebrating Sikkim's 50 Years of Statehood
The Kuzu Cultural Festival kicks off celebrating Sikkim's 50 years of statehood. With vibrant showcases of cultural heritage, the event unites 21 ethnic communities. Highlights include a heritage walk and the 'Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition,' fostering appreciation and conservation of Sikkim's cultural legacy.
The Kuzu Cultural Festival commenced in celebration of Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary, inaugurated by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa. The festival aims to promote Sikkim's cultural heritage and unity among its 21 ethnic communities.
Ha6 held from May 1 to 10, the festival features a heritage walk and art exhibition. The heritage walk offers a deep dive into Gangtok's cultural history, guided by local storytellers, promoting heritage appreciation among participants.
The 'Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition' complements the festival, featuring conserved Sikkimese artefacts and highlighting heritage preservation methods with support from local dignitaries.
