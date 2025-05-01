Left Menu

Kuzu Cultural Festival: Celebrating Sikkim's 50 Years of Statehood

The Kuzu Cultural Festival kicks off celebrating Sikkim's 50 years of statehood. With vibrant showcases of cultural heritage, the event unites 21 ethnic communities. Highlights include a heritage walk and the 'Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition,' fostering appreciation and conservation of Sikkim's cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:50 IST
Kuzu Cultural Festival: Celebrating Sikkim's 50 Years of Statehood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kuzu Cultural Festival commenced in celebration of Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary, inaugurated by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa. The festival aims to promote Sikkim's cultural heritage and unity among its 21 ethnic communities.

Ha6 held from May 1 to 10, the festival features a heritage walk and art exhibition. The heritage walk offers a deep dive into Gangtok's cultural history, guided by local storytellers, promoting heritage appreciation among participants.

The 'Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition' complements the festival, featuring conserved Sikkimese artefacts and highlighting heritage preservation methods with support from local dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025