Fabien Frankel Launches MarcelMonique Pictures: A Family Legacy

Fabien Frankel, acclaimed for his performance in ''House of the Dragon'', has ventured into film production with the establishment of MarcelMonique Pictures. The actor launched this endeavor alongside his brother, Max Mark Frankel.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Fabien expressed pride in this new venture, emphasizing the deep bond he shares with Max through their shared passion for cinema. 'Ever since I can remember, my brother and I have loved cinema,' he said. 'It's what held us together as kids.'

The production company's name, MarcelMonique, pays tribute to their grandparents, acknowledging the family's generational love for films. Fabien's breakout role in HBO's ''House of the Dragon'' continues to be a milestone in his career, with the third season anticipated next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)