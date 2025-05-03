Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Pay Homage at Nirmal Kapoor's Funeral

Prominent Bollywood figures, including Rani Mukerji and Farhan Akhtar, gathered in Mumbai to pay their last respects to Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, who passed away at 90. Celebrities attended the funeral, marking the end of the mourning with traditional Antim Darshan at her residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:15 IST
Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bollywood luminaries such as Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Karan Johar, paid their respects at the funeral of Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of actor Anil Kapoor. Held on Saturday in Mumbai, the gathering honored her life following her passing at the age of 90 after a brief hospital stay.

The funeral was conducted at Vile Parle Crematorium on SV Road, where many celebrities were present to support the Kapoor family. Notable attendees included actress Rani Mukerji, who wore a simple white kurta and blue jeans, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, grandson of Nirmal Kapoor.

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar and Nirmal Kapoor's sons, including Boney Kapoor, were among those who graced the occasion. Actresses Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen together, symbolizing family unity. Earlier ceremonies held at Nirmal Kapoor's residence featured the participation of Anil Kapoor and family, observing Antim Darshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

