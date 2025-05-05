Delhi High Court Dismisses RCB's Plea Against Uber Moto Ad for Travis Head's Banter

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru against a YouTube advertisement that featured Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Travis Head. The court concluded that the ad, made by Uber Moto, did not constitute disparagement or trademark infringement.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee stated that the advertisement displayed healthy banter and humor, thus not requiring an interim injunction. The ad titled 'Baddies in Bengaluru ft. Travis Head' was claimed by RCB to disparage their trademark, but the court refuted this, stating no harm or misrepresentation was intended.

The court further underscored the necessity of humor in advertising and rejected the assertion that this advertisement would cause irreparable harm to RCB's brand. With 1.3 million views on social media, the ad has garnered significant public attention, further supporting its acceptance as a piece of light entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)