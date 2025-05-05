Reviving Heritage: Haryana Launches Support for Senior Artistes
The Haryana government introduces the 'Pandit Lakhmi Chand Kalakar Samajik Samman Yojana', awarding monthly financial support to senior artistes aged 60 and above. The scheme focuses on those with significant artistic contributions, providing Rs 10,000 to Rs 7,000 based on their income levels.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government is stepping up to support its cultural veterans through the newly launched 'Pandit Lakhmi Chand Kalakar Samajik Samman Yojana'. This initiative brings monetary relief to senior artistes, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the arts.
Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the decision was cemented in a recent Cabinet meeting, as announced in an official statement. Beneficiaries, primarily senior residents of Haryana who have dedicated over 20 years to art forms such as singing, acting, dance, drama, and painting, will receive monthly remuneration. Applicants must be over 60, with the aid scaled according to their income.
The scheme offers Rs 10,000 monthly for those earning up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually, and Rs 7,000 for those earning between Rs 1.80 lakh and 3 lakh. A committee will assess applications to ensure those selected genuinely merit the honorarium, balancing financial need with artistic merit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
