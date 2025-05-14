Sonu Nigam Seeks Legal Relief Over Controversial Remarks in Karnataka

Singer Sonu Nigam has approached the Karnataka High Court, requesting the dismissal of cases lodged against him following allegations of offensive comments directed at the Kannadiga community. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 15, following a review of the initial proceedings.

The controversy stems from Nigam's comments at an April 22 music event in Bengaluru, which reportedly upset many Kannadigas. This led to a complaint being filed at the Avalahalli police station, resulting in an FIR against Nigam. The authorities initiated legal action after issuing multiple unheeded notices to Nigam for a formal response.

Charges were pressed under various Indian Penal Code sections including 351(2) for criminal intimidation, 352(1) for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and 353 for incitement to public mischief, all instigated by Dharmaraj A., the President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. The accusations suggest Nigam's remarks emotionally provoked and hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, risking unrest among linguistic groups.

Post-FIR, Nigam apologized on May 5, recognizing the pain his comments caused. In a social media statement, he said, "Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always," expressing regret and reconciling with his fans in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru District Police have ordered Nigam to appear for questioning regarding a viral video of his controversial statements at the performance. (ANI)

