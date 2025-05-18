Patriotic Spirit Ignites IPL's Dramatic Return
The IPL resumed with patriotic fervor in Delhi, celebrating its return after military tensions forced a hiatus. Emotional tributes in stadiums honored the armed forces amidst echoes of nationalistic chants. The tournament united fans and teams across multiple venues, rekindling spirits and hope with a thrilling return.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium roared back to life as Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans players observed the national anthem, marking IPL's much-anticipated return to Delhi after a tense suspension.
Military tensions between India and Pakistan had previously halted the tournament, creating uncertainty and dramatic pauses, including an abrupt end to a match in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts.
At the stadium, spectators displayed immense patriotism, chanting ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' while honoring the Indian armed forces for their role in de-escalating a potentially devastating conflict.
