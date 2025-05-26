Left Menu

Narrow Escape at Sea: Ganguly's Water Sports Calamity

Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita narrowly escaped a capsized speedboat during water sports in Puri. Their boat was toppled by a large wave, but lifeguards swiftly rescued them. Arpita criticized poor regulation of sea sports and demanded stricter enforcement for safety. Untrained operators were blamed for the incident.

Puri | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:25 IST
Narrow Escape at Sea: Ganguly's Water Sports Calamity
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Puri sea, Snehasish Ganguly and his wife, Arpita, survived a potentially fatal speedboat mishap over the weekend. The couple, enjoying a leisure ride, found themselves thrown into the sea as their vessel capsized after hitting a massive wave.

Arpita shared the harrowing experience via a video message, expressing relief for the timely intervention of lifeguards who ensured their safety. She criticized the lax safety regulations governing water sports, claiming the operators' negligence nearly cost them their lives.

With allegations of untrained staff and unauthorized operations by the company running the water sports, local authorities face mounting pressure to enforce stricter regulations. The incident highlights growing concerns over tourism safety in coastal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

