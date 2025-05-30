Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma's Heartfelt Wishes on Goa Statehood Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his warm wishes to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day, emphasizing the state's rich history, diverse culture, and ongoing development. Sarma expressed hopes for continued growth in Goa's development trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
In a heartfelt message, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings to Goans on their Statehood Day. Through a social media post, he applauded Goa's rich historical and cultural tapestry, along with its vibrant culinary scene.

Sarma highlighted Goa's enduring journey on the path of development, referring to it as the 'land of Sun, Sand, and Sea.' His message underscored a future of continued growth for the state and its people.

The Chief Minister emphasized his prayers for Goa's uninterrupted progress, wishing the state and its residents prosperity and success in their ongoing endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

