Left Menu

Celebrating Raj Khosla: A Cinematic Journey of a Hindi Film Maestro

Raj Khosla's daughter, Sunita Bhalla, reminisces about her father's dedication to cinema, his cherished relationships with industry legends like Guru Dutt and Dev Anand, and his rich filmography. As his 100th birth anniversary is celebrated, Khosla's legacy in Hindi cinema is honored with a special retrospective event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:49 IST
Celebrating Raj Khosla: A Cinematic Journey of a Hindi Film Maestro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Khosla, a titan in Hindi cinema, dedicated his life to filmmaking, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with his numerous hits. His daughter, Sunita Bhalla, reflects on his career and the intimate connections he shared with luminaries such as Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, and Vijay Anand.

Khosla, known for classics like 'C.I.D.', 'Woh Kaun Thi?', and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', is remembered fondly for his calm demeanor on set and his ability to create joyful work environments. Despite his success, Khosla never dwelled on his legacy, choosing instead to focus on his passion for cinema until his last days.

As his 100th birth anniversary approaches, Khosla's contributions to the film industry are celebrated with a special event. Titled 'Raj Khosla 100 – Bambai Ka Babu', the retrospective will feature screenings of his acclaimed films and a discussion on his lasting impact on Indian cinema, honoring a director whose work continues to resonate today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025