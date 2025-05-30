Celebrating Raj Khosla: A Cinematic Journey of a Hindi Film Maestro

Raj Khosla, a titan in Hindi cinema, dedicated his life to filmmaking, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with his numerous hits. His daughter, Sunita Bhalla, reflects on his career and the intimate connections he shared with luminaries such as Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, and Vijay Anand.

Khosla, known for classics like 'C.I.D.', 'Woh Kaun Thi?', and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', is remembered fondly for his calm demeanor on set and his ability to create joyful work environments. Despite his success, Khosla never dwelled on his legacy, choosing instead to focus on his passion for cinema until his last days.

As his 100th birth anniversary approaches, Khosla's contributions to the film industry are celebrated with a special event. Titled 'Raj Khosla 100 – Bambai Ka Babu', the retrospective will feature screenings of his acclaimed films and a discussion on his lasting impact on Indian cinema, honoring a director whose work continues to resonate today.

