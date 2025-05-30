Karnataka's Film Ban: The Kamal Haasan Controversy Heats Up
Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced a ban on Kamal Haasan's films in the state unless he apologizes for controversial remarks about the Kannada language. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Kannada organizations demand an apology ahead of his film release, intensifying the regional language debate.
In a significant development in the regional cinema landscape, Karnataka's new controversy involves famed actor Kamal Haasan. The state's Minister, Shivaraj Tangadagi, announced the banning of Haasan's films unless he apologises for comments deemed controversial about the Kannada language.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) supports the ban, demanding a public apology before the scheduled release of Haasan's forthcoming film, 'Thug Life,' if it seeks to screen in Karnataka. This followed his alleged statement linking Kannada to Tamil, infuriating pro-Kannada groups and cultural bodies.
Minister Tangadagi emphasized his government's position that disrespect towards Kannada would not be tolerated, irrespective of the person's stature. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan remains resolute in his stance, refusing to apologise, citing his steadfast belief in law and justice.
