Protests Erupt Over Flyover Ramp at Tribal Site in Ranchi

A Jharkhand bandh, observed by various organizations, protests against a flyover ramp near Ranchi's sacred Sarna Sthal. Protesters blocked roads, demanding dismantling of the ramp for obstructing religious access. Authorities strengthened security, while transportation in the area was severely disrupted, emphasizing the cultural significance of tribal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened tensions, several organizations in Jharkhand have called for a bandh on Wednesday, opposing the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal in Ranchi. This sacred tribal site has become the focal point of protests, as demonstrators blocked roads, voicing concerns over religious access.

Security measures have been intensified across the capital, with numerous groups lighting torch processions, urging the removal of the ramp in Siram Toli. These groups argue that the flyover's construction is disrespecting tribal sentiments, challenging the sanctity of important cultural rituals, like the Sarhul festival.

The Rs 340-crore road project aims to improve traffic circulation, but opposition centers on the preservation of tribal land and religious sites. As public transport disruptions continue, protesters and authorities grapple with balancing development and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

