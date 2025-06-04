Protests Erupt Over Flyover Ramp at Tribal Site in Ranchi

Amid heightened tensions, several organizations in Jharkhand have called for a bandh on Wednesday, opposing the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal in Ranchi. This sacred tribal site has become the focal point of protests, as demonstrators blocked roads, voicing concerns over religious access.

Security measures have been intensified across the capital, with numerous groups lighting torch processions, urging the removal of the ramp in Siram Toli. These groups argue that the flyover's construction is disrespecting tribal sentiments, challenging the sanctity of important cultural rituals, like the Sarhul festival.

The Rs 340-crore road project aims to improve traffic circulation, but opposition centers on the preservation of tribal land and religious sites. As public transport disruptions continue, protesters and authorities grapple with balancing development and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)