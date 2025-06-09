Left Menu

Kim Novak: Iconic Star Honored at Venice Film Festival

Hollywood legend Kim Novak, famous for starring in 'Vertigo', has been honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. At 92, Novak remains one of the last glamorous stars of cinema's golden era. She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the accolade.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:22 IST
In a fitting tribute to Hollywood's golden era, Kim Novak, celebrated for her leading roles in classics such as Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' and 'Picnic', has been awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The festival will take place from August 27 to September 6.

At 92, Novak stands as one of the last remaining stars from a bygone era, when she dominated box offices in the late 1950s. Her iconic role in the 1958 Hitchcock classic 'Vertigo' alongside James Stewart remains her most internationally recognized performance.

Reflecting on the honor, Novak expressed gratitude, stating that the recognition from such a respected festival fills her heart with joy. Festival director Alberto Barbera praised Novak for her independent spirit, highlighting her criticism of the studio system and her trailblazing efforts to fight gender pay disparity.

