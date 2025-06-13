Tragedy Strikes Newlyweds: A Dream Beyond Reach

The tragic tale of Ankita Patel, an aspiring new bride heading for the United Kingdom, turned into a somber narrative of loss. Her life, cut short by a devastating Air India plane crash, parallels many dreams lost in a split second.

Originally from Mehsana, Ankita had been deeply engaged for the past six months, focusing on completing her visa process. Happiness seemed within reach as she was set to join her husband, Vasant, who runs a small provision store in the UK. Unfortunately, those dreams were dashed as 265 souls perished aboard the fateful flight.

With her family at the airport to bid farewell, none had foreseen the grim outcome. Vasant, instead of welcoming her to a new life in England, returned to collect her remains. The Patel family now waits for conclusive DNA tests to bring closure to their grief-stricken hearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)