Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry's Tragic Overdose Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Dr. Salvador Plasencia has agreed to plead guilty to four charges related to the illegal distribution of ketamine to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who died from an overdose last October. The agreement reached in federal court reveals that Plasencia administered the potent anesthetic without a valid medical reason in the weeks leading to Perry's death, as per reports from Variety.

The plea deal suggests a possible prison term ranging from 15 to 21 months, pending the final decision by the presiding judge. Perry, aged 54, was discovered unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home, with authorities confirming his death resulted from an overdose.

Federal charges were initially brought against Plasencia and others last summer, implicating them in supplying the drugs linked to Perry's untimely death. Investigators were particularly alarmed by a text from Plasencia deriding Perry's behavior while negotiating payments. Moreover, further charges have been brought against Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' amid accusations of operating a distribution ring involving ketamine and methamphetamine from a North Hollywood location.

Sangha is scheduled for trial in August over grave drug trafficking allegations. Additionally, conspirators Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Mark Chavez have entered guilty pleas regarding their involvement in the ketamine operation.

In a bid to justify his actions, Plasencia allegedly concocted a bogus treatment plan for Perry, disguising his illicit ketamine prescriptions as part of genuine medical care. The passing of Matthew Perry has deeply impacted the entertainment community, as admirers and colleagues lament the loss of the beloved actor, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing on the acclaimed show 'Friends.' (ANI)