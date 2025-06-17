Left Menu

Scuffle at Sacred Site: Priest and Guard Clash at Maa Chintpurni Temple

A video showing a scuffle between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh has emerged on social media. The altercation reportedly began over traditional attire requirements. Temple authorities have promised a thorough investigation and have removed the guard from his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:11 IST
Scuffle at Sacred Site: Priest and Guard Clash at Maa Chintpurni Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video depicting a clash between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh surfaced on social media, drawing significant public attention.

The incident is said to have occurred in the temple's highly guarded sanctum sanctorum, a revered site for devotees nationwide. Reportedly, the conflict arose when the priest, wearing kurta-pyjamas, was told by the guard to adhere to traditional dhoti attire mandated by the temple for pujaris.

Following the social media storm, temple officer Ajay Mandiyal confirmed an investigation is underway, and strict action would be taken. The security guard involved has been removed from duty at the sacred site and a detailed inquiry is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025