Scuffle at Sacred Site: Priest and Guard Clash at Maa Chintpurni Temple
A video showing a scuffle between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh has emerged on social media. The altercation reportedly began over traditional attire requirements. Temple authorities have promised a thorough investigation and have removed the guard from his position.
A video depicting a clash between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh surfaced on social media, drawing significant public attention.
The incident is said to have occurred in the temple's highly guarded sanctum sanctorum, a revered site for devotees nationwide. Reportedly, the conflict arose when the priest, wearing kurta-pyjamas, was told by the guard to adhere to traditional dhoti attire mandated by the temple for pujaris.
Following the social media storm, temple officer Ajay Mandiyal confirmed an investigation is underway, and strict action would be taken. The security guard involved has been removed from duty at the sacred site and a detailed inquiry is ongoing.
