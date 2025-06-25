Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Stellar Voyage to the ISS Aboard Falcon 9

The sky was the limit for Shubhanshu Shukla, a Lucknow native who became a national sensation as the second Indian astronaut to journey into space. Departing aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, Shukla now heads to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic milestone.

As Shukla launched into the cosmos, his family and community in Lucknow erupted with pride and celebration. City Montessori School, where Shukla studied, organized an event featuring live broadcast and educational activities, honoring their alumnus’s achievement with gusto. Uttar Pradesh's officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressed admiration and hope for future space endeavors.

Part of Axiom Space's commercial mission, Shukla's 14-day stint involves significant scientific research in microgravity. This venture underscores India's commitment to space exploration and inspires future generations. Shukla’s career with extensive piloting experience in the Indian Air Force exemplifies the realization of ambition and national pride.

