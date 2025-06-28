Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Mourns Sudden Loss of Iconic 'Kaanta Laga' Star Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, celebrated for her role in 'Kaanta Laga,' has died at 42. Her death, confirmed by Mumbai Police, occurred in her Andheri residence. Colleagues and friends, including Mika Singh and Paras Chhabra, expressed their grief. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of her passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:43 IST
Shefali Jariwala, Mika Singh (Photo/Instagram/@mikasingh). Image Credit: ANI
Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, famed for her breakthrough role in the iconic music video 'Kaanta Laga,' has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42. The sudden news of her death has left the entertainment world in shock, prompting an outpouring of disbelief and sorrow from her friends and colleagues.

Authorities confirmed Jariwala's death after she was discovered at her Andheri home in Mumbai early Saturday. The police reported that she was taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Speculations suggest a cardiac arrest, although the definitive cause remains under investigation.

Mika Singh, a close associate, expressed his profound grief on social media, reminiscing about their recent collaboration on the music video 'Hothon Pe Bas' and emphasizing the unpredictability of life. He urged fans to cherish their loved ones amidst this tragic reminder of life's fragility.

Reality TV figures, including Bigg Boss's Paras Chhabra, also conveyed their condolences, stressing the uncertainty of life. Meanwhile, Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, and family members were visibly distraught during police investigations at their residence.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association confirmed the actress's demise, attributing it to a sudden heart attack, and mourned the loss of a vibrant talent taken too soon. Jariwala, a cultural icon for her 'Kaanta Laga' performance, was an advocate for mental health and women's rights, openly discussing her own challenges.

