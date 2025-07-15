Left Menu

Faridabad Talent Hunt: A Vibrant Celebration of Youth Creativity

The Faridabad Talent Hunt 2025 at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences showcased the flair of 235 young participants in music, dance, and performance arts. The event featured finalists from four age categories and acclaimed judges. It celebrated young talent and awarded impressive prizes to winners.

Faridabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad was a hub of excitement as it hosted the Faridabad Talent Hunt 2025. The event, held on July 6, showcased young talents in music, dance, and performance arts, drawing 235 enthusiastic participants from Faridabad, Palwal, and Hodal.

The Grand Finale featured 51 finalists who captivated a distinguished panel of judges, including musician Vicky Saharia and Bharatanatyam dancer Rajkumar Gupta, with their performances. Notable attendees such as Padma Shri Dr. N.K. Pandey honored the finalists, highlighting the event's commitment to nurturing creativity among the youth.

With generous prizes for winners across four age categories, participants brought life to the stage with various performances, creatively weaving social messages into their acts. The talent hunt emphasized building confidence and provided a platform for young participants to shine.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

