Faridabad Talent Hunt: A Vibrant Celebration of Youth Creativity

The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad was a hub of excitement as it hosted the Faridabad Talent Hunt 2025. The event, held on July 6, showcased young talents in music, dance, and performance arts, drawing 235 enthusiastic participants from Faridabad, Palwal, and Hodal.

The Grand Finale featured 51 finalists who captivated a distinguished panel of judges, including musician Vicky Saharia and Bharatanatyam dancer Rajkumar Gupta, with their performances. Notable attendees such as Padma Shri Dr. N.K. Pandey honored the finalists, highlighting the event's commitment to nurturing creativity among the youth.

With generous prizes for winners across four age categories, participants brought life to the stage with various performances, creatively weaving social messages into their acts. The talent hunt emphasized building confidence and provided a platform for young participants to shine.