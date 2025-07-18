Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Shell Hits Catholic Church in Gaza, Sparking International Outrage

An Israeli shell impacted the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, resulting in three casualties and wounding ten, including the parish priest. The attack drew global condemnation, prompting calls for ceasefire and accountability, while highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Shell Hits Catholic Church in Gaza, Sparking International Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli shell hit the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza on Thursday, causing international outcry after three were killed and ten injured, among them the parish priest. The incident provoked calls for peace and accountability from religious and political leaders across the globe.

The church, which has been a sanctuary for hundreds of Palestinians, was significantly damaged amidst the ongoing 21-month Israel-Hamas conflict. Israeli authorities issued an apology, promising an investigation into the incident.

Pope Leo XIV renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing dialogue and reconciliation. Global leaders, including President Donald Trump, expressed frustration and urged for immediate action to prevent further loss of civilian lives in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025