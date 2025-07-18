Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Shell Hits Catholic Church in Gaza, Sparking International Outrage

An Israeli shell hit the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza on Thursday, causing international outcry after three were killed and ten injured, among them the parish priest. The incident provoked calls for peace and accountability from religious and political leaders across the globe.

The church, which has been a sanctuary for hundreds of Palestinians, was significantly damaged amidst the ongoing 21-month Israel-Hamas conflict. Israeli authorities issued an apology, promising an investigation into the incident.

Pope Leo XIV renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing dialogue and reconciliation. Global leaders, including President Donald Trump, expressed frustration and urged for immediate action to prevent further loss of civilian lives in the conflict-ridden region.

