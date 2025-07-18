Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Shell Hits Catholic Church in Gaza, Sparking International Outrage
An Israeli shell impacted the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, resulting in three casualties and wounding ten, including the parish priest. The attack drew global condemnation, prompting calls for ceasefire and accountability, while highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
An Israeli shell hit the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza on Thursday, causing international outcry after three were killed and ten injured, among them the parish priest. The incident provoked calls for peace and accountability from religious and political leaders across the globe.
The church, which has been a sanctuary for hundreds of Palestinians, was significantly damaged amidst the ongoing 21-month Israel-Hamas conflict. Israeli authorities issued an apology, promising an investigation into the incident.
Pope Leo XIV renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing dialogue and reconciliation. Global leaders, including President Donald Trump, expressed frustration and urged for immediate action to prevent further loss of civilian lives in the conflict-ridden region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes in Lipetsk: Civilians Impacted by Drone Conflict
Hamas Seeks U.S. Assurance for Ceasefire to End Gaza Conflict
Putin-Trump Talks: Strained Negotiations Amid Ukraine Conflict
Pope Leo XIV Reflects on His Chicago Roots with Vatican Youth
Rwanda's Boss Mining Accused of Fueling Conflict Through Coltan Smuggling