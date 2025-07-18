Left Menu

Tata Group Establishes AI-171 Memorial: A Rs 500 Crore Lifeline Post Air India Tragedy

The Tata Group has launched a Rs 500-crore AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust for victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This charitable trust will provide immediate and ongoing support to the victims' families, injured individuals, and responders, with significant contributions from Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Updated: 18-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Group has unveiled a significant philanthropic initiative in response to the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives last month. A Rs 500-crore trust, named the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, has been established to aid the victims and their families.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are each contributing Rs 250 crore to this Mumbai-registered public charitable trust. As per a statement from Tata Sons, the Trust aims to provide immediate and ongoing relief for dependents of the deceased, those injured, and others affected by the catastrophe.

In addition to victim support, the Trust will extend aid to first responders, medical personnel, social workers, and governmental staff who played crucial roles in the relief efforts. A five-member board of trustees, including Tata veteran S Padmanabhan and Tata Sons' General Counsel Sidharth Sharma, will oversee operations.

