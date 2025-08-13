Left Menu

Priestess Arrested for Beating Teens in 'Black Magic' Ritual

Two women, including a priestess, were arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly beating two girls with canes to remove a 'black magic spell.' The incident happened in Panturi village, leaving the victims injured and hospitalised. Authorities have initiated an investigation following locals' intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:43 IST
Priestess Arrested for Beating Teens in 'Black Magic' Ritual
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident reported from Odisha's Jajpur district, two women, including a temple priestess, were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting two teenage girls with canes. The religious ritual, which unfolded in Panturi village on Tuesday, was intended to remove an alleged 'black magic spell' from one of the teenagers, according to police reports.

Investigations revealed that the teenage girl initially fell ill and received treatment at a local hospital. Her family, dissatisfied with the medical results, consulted Gedi Dehury, a priestess at the local Tarini temple. Dehury attributed the illness to sorcery and advised a ritualistic intervention, leading to the public beating of the girl, which sparked outrage.

Local authorities, tipped off by witnesses, intervened and rescued the victims. The girls were transported to Dharmasala Community Health Centre following the assault. Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated that a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025