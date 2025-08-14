Left Menu

A Tribute to Shibu Soren: Remembering a Legacy of Struggle and Social Change

On August 4, former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren passed away. In his honor, silence was observed in 35,000 government schools. His dedication to tribal rights and social reform inspired students, who pledged to uphold values of truth and justice. The government declared three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:06 IST
A Tribute to Shibu Soren: Remembering a Legacy of Struggle and Social Change
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Shibu Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand, students and teachers across 35,000 government schools observed silence on Thursday morning. Soren, a key figure in promoting tribal rights, passed away on August 4 in Delhi.

The collective remembrance saw about 32 lakh students and teachers recalling Soren's lifelong struggle for social justice. Flowers were offered, and teachers shared inspiring stories from Soren's life, encouraging students to adopt principles of service and justice.

The state declared a three-day mourning period, reflecting the deep impact of Soren's legacy. The Jharkhand Assembly also adjourned following his demise, marking the end of an era in the state's political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025