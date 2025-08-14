A Tribute to Shibu Soren: Remembering a Legacy of Struggle and Social Change

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Shibu Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand, students and teachers across 35,000 government schools observed silence on Thursday morning. Soren, a key figure in promoting tribal rights, passed away on August 4 in Delhi.

The collective remembrance saw about 32 lakh students and teachers recalling Soren's lifelong struggle for social justice. Flowers were offered, and teachers shared inspiring stories from Soren's life, encouraging students to adopt principles of service and justice.

The state declared a three-day mourning period, reflecting the deep impact of Soren's legacy. The Jharkhand Assembly also adjourned following his demise, marking the end of an era in the state's political journey.

