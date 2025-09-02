Songs of Forgotten Trees: A Celebrated Premiere at Venice
Indie film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, highlighting the work of debut director Anuparna Roy, with support from Anurag Kashyap. The film explores the bond between two migrant women in Mumbai, earning critical acclaim and marking a promising start for Roy's filmmaking career.
Indie film "Songs of Forgotten Trees" made waves at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema. With the support of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, debut director Anuparna Roy delivered this compelling narrative to international audiences.
Kashyap expressed his excitement about the film's positive reception. He praised the hard work of Roy and her team, highlighting the unique achievement of creating such a film in modern times. This premiere could signify the beginning of a remarkable journey for Roy, poised as the next strong voice from India.
'Songs of Forgotten Trees,' starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, explores the evolving relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai. As they navigate personal histories and desires, their connection unfolds in unexpected yet tender ways. The film's worldwide sales were recently secured by Celluloid Dreams, anticipating global interest.
