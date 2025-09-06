Remembering Ashish Warang: A Star Fades Away
Actor Ashish Warang, known for his roles in films like 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Drishyam', passed away at 55 due to cardiac arrest. He battled illness before his demise. Despite his passing, his kindness and warmth will be remembered. Warang is survived by his wife and son.
Veteran actor Ashish Warang, celebrated for his performances in films such as 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Drishyam', has passed away at the age of 55, his team confirmed on Saturday, citing a cardiac arrest as the cause of death.
An official statement on Warang's Instagram page announced his passing, describing him as a 'shining soul' whose warmth and kindness had touched many lives. The statement conveyed that Warang bravely battled illness before succumbing to a cardiac episode early on September 5th.
According to family sources, Warang had been struggling with health issues, including a past diagnosis of jaundice. Although he initially recovered, his health declined recently, leading to his demise in a Thane hospital. The actor is survived by his wife and son.
