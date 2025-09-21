Left Menu

Festive Preparations Ascend at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine for Shardiya Navratras

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir is adorned with vibrant floral decorations ahead of Shardiya Navratras. With the pilgrimage resuming after a landslide disruption, authorities enhance facilities and security to manage the influx of devotees. Extensive preparations ensure a smooth festive celebration for the thousands expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been draped in vibrant floral decorations as part of the festive preparations for Shardiya Navratras. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the shrine, which had recently reopened after a landslide-induced suspension.

To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has implemented numerous measures. This includes deploying volunteers to guide visitors, enhancing facilities such as drinking water points and medical aid, and strengthening crowd management measures along the 12-km yatra route.

Comprehensive security and crowd management strategies will be in place, with joint patrol monitoring and the use of RFID-based tracking ensuring transparency. The festivities at the shrine, a focal point for Navratra celebrations, will coincide with other major religious festivals in the region, as officials coordinate to manage logistics and enhance the pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

