Run for Gajraj: A Race to Protect Elephants and Promote Conservation

In a groundbreaking event for conservation, the Jharkhand forest department organized the first half-marathon dedicated to elephant conservation at Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Seraikela Kharsawan district. The 'Run for Gajraj' attracted over 4,000 participants, including 400 women, underscoring its notable success.

Saba Alam Ansari, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jamshedpur, expressed intent to make the half-marathon an annual event, highlighting its role in promoting awareness and eco-tourism. The initiative also aims to foster fitness and healthy living, celebrated as part of Wildlife Week 2025.

The competition began at Saherbera Football Ground under 'Project Elephant.' Local MLA Savita Mahato stressed the importance of educating young generations about elephant conservation to prevent human-elephant conflicts. Top participants received significant cash awards, further emphasizing community engagement.

