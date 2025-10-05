Reclaiming Our Home: Uniting Bharat's Identity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for unity across Bharat, referring to the historic Partition's displacement and urging people to reclaim their lost homes. Speaking at Satna after inaugurating a gurdwara, he stressed that all citizens, regardless of sect or language, share a common heritage and identity.

Bhagwat highlighted that many Sindhi community members chose to remain in undivided Bharat, expressing gladness that they opted against migrating to Pakistan. He underscored the need for the newer generation to understand and connect with this shared history and identity, insisting that the concept of Bharat is unified, despite past divisions.

Touching upon the pre-Independence period, Bhagwat pointed out how British rulers strategically replaced spiritual unity with material motives, leading to division. He also addressed the ongoing language debate, advocating for multilingual proficiency among citizens to foster national cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)