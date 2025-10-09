MS Dhoni Unveils World-Class Cricket Stadium in Madurai

Former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni was greeted by enthusiastic fans at the airport on Thursday, marking his arrival in Madurai to inaugurate a new cricket stadium.

The stadium, a project by the Velammal Educational Trust with backing from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, represents a significant development in the region's sporting infrastructure.

Built at a reported cost of Rs 325 crore, the stadium spreads over 11.5 acres near Velammal Hospital on Chinthamani Ring Road and can accommodate 7,300 spectators, offering a state-of-the-art experience for both players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)