Left Menu

MS Dhoni Unveils World-Class Cricket Stadium in Madurai

M S Dhoni drew large crowds at the airport as he arrived to inaugurate a new international-standard cricket stadium in Madurai. Developed by the Velammal Educational Trust with support from TNCA, the Rs 325 crore stadium covers 11.5 acres near Velammal Hospital and seats 7,300 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:22 IST
MS Dhoni Unveils World-Class Cricket Stadium in Madurai
M S Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni was greeted by enthusiastic fans at the airport on Thursday, marking his arrival in Madurai to inaugurate a new cricket stadium.

The stadium, a project by the Velammal Educational Trust with backing from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, represents a significant development in the region's sporting infrastructure.

Built at a reported cost of Rs 325 crore, the stadium spreads over 11.5 acres near Velammal Hospital on Chinthamani Ring Road and can accommodate 7,300 spectators, offering a state-of-the-art experience for both players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
4
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025