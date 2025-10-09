MS Dhoni Unveils World-Class Cricket Stadium in Madurai
M S Dhoni drew large crowds at the airport as he arrived to inaugurate a new international-standard cricket stadium in Madurai. Developed by the Velammal Educational Trust with support from TNCA, the Rs 325 crore stadium covers 11.5 acres near Velammal Hospital and seats 7,300 people.
Former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni was greeted by enthusiastic fans at the airport on Thursday, marking his arrival in Madurai to inaugurate a new cricket stadium.
The stadium, a project by the Velammal Educational Trust with backing from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, represents a significant development in the region's sporting infrastructure.
Built at a reported cost of Rs 325 crore, the stadium spreads over 11.5 acres near Velammal Hospital on Chinthamani Ring Road and can accommodate 7,300 spectators, offering a state-of-the-art experience for both players and fans alike.
