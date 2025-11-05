Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition to Debut in India

Jung Kook, a member of the globally acclaimed band BTS, will be the focal point of the exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments', marking its Indian debut in December. Organizers announced that this immersive experience celebrating the K-pop star's debut solo album will be unveiled at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio on December 12, running until January 11, 2026.

This exhibition promises fans an in-depth exploration of Jung Kook's transformation from the 'Golden Maknae' of BTS into a 21st-century global pop sensation. With several themed zones, visitors will witness his rise to stardom through 'The Record of Golden Moments' and experience behind-the-scenes content in 'Golden: Moments'.

Brought to India by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with HYBE, the exhibition is a testament to their commitment to providing global live experiences. Highlighting India's growing K-pop fanbase, officials expressed enthusiasm for connecting fans with Jung Kook's outstanding musical journey. Tickets become available on November 6, exclusively via BookMyShow.

