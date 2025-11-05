Left Menu

Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition to Debut in India

The global exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments', celebrating BTS member Jung Kook's artistic journey and debut solo album, is set to launch in India. Running from December 12, 2025 to January 11, 2026 at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio, the exhibit features themed zones exploring Jung Kook's evolution and creative achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:30 IST
Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition to Debut in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jung Kook, a member of the globally acclaimed band BTS, will be the focal point of the exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments', marking its Indian debut in December. Organizers announced that this immersive experience celebrating the K-pop star's debut solo album will be unveiled at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio on December 12, running until January 11, 2026.

This exhibition promises fans an in-depth exploration of Jung Kook's transformation from the 'Golden Maknae' of BTS into a 21st-century global pop sensation. With several themed zones, visitors will witness his rise to stardom through 'The Record of Golden Moments' and experience behind-the-scenes content in 'Golden: Moments'.

Brought to India by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with HYBE, the exhibition is a testament to their commitment to providing global live experiences. Highlighting India's growing K-pop fanbase, officials expressed enthusiasm for connecting fans with Jung Kook's outstanding musical journey. Tickets become available on November 6, exclusively via BookMyShow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Law is an evolving, organic and developing branch; there is a paradigm shift in legal education: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

Law is an evolving, organic and developing branch; there is a paradigm shift...

 India
2
Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

 India
3
TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

 India
4
Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025