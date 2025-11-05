Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition to Debut in India
The global exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments', celebrating BTS member Jung Kook's artistic journey and debut solo album, is set to launch in India. Running from December 12, 2025 to January 11, 2026 at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio, the exhibit features themed zones exploring Jung Kook's evolution and creative achievements.
Jung Kook, a member of the globally acclaimed band BTS, will be the focal point of the exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments', marking its Indian debut in December. Organizers announced that this immersive experience celebrating the K-pop star's debut solo album will be unveiled at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio on December 12, running until January 11, 2026.
This exhibition promises fans an in-depth exploration of Jung Kook's transformation from the 'Golden Maknae' of BTS into a 21st-century global pop sensation. With several themed zones, visitors will witness his rise to stardom through 'The Record of Golden Moments' and experience behind-the-scenes content in 'Golden: Moments'.
Brought to India by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with HYBE, the exhibition is a testament to their commitment to providing global live experiences. Highlighting India's growing K-pop fanbase, officials expressed enthusiasm for connecting fans with Jung Kook's outstanding musical journey. Tickets become available on November 6, exclusively via BookMyShow.
