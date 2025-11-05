Jharkhand Celebrates Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali with Devotion

Thousands of devotees gathered at rivers across Jharkhand to partake in Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali celebrations on Wednesday. The event, marked by fervor, coincided with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

State officials, including Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, extended their heartfelt greetings. Soren's messages on social media conveyed hopes for prosperity, health, and joy to the people, alongside tributes to Guru Nanak's teachings of service, truth, and compassion.

Key sites for the observances included Ranchi's Subarnarekha River ghat, the confluence of Damodar and Bhairavi rivers in Rajrappa, and locations in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, where thousands participated in holy dips, underscoring the religious significance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)