Jharkhand Celebrates Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali with Devotion
Thousands in Jharkhand gathered at rivers for Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali celebrations, coinciding with Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. Governor and Chief Minister extended greetings. Major gatherings took place in Ranchi, Rajrappa, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur, highlighting the state's enthusiasm for this spiritual occasion.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of devotees gathered at rivers across Jharkhand to partake in Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali celebrations on Wednesday. The event, marked by fervor, coincided with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
State officials, including Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, extended their heartfelt greetings. Soren's messages on social media conveyed hopes for prosperity, health, and joy to the people, alongside tributes to Guru Nanak's teachings of service, truth, and compassion.
Key sites for the observances included Ranchi's Subarnarekha River ghat, the confluence of Damodar and Bhairavi rivers in Rajrappa, and locations in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, where thousands participated in holy dips, underscoring the religious significance of the occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi govt using SIR to 'intimidate and disenfranchise' ordinary voters, alleges TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
Noah Centineo Cast as New John Rambo in Major Franchise Revamp
Ranchi Prepares for Traffic Diversions on Guru Nanak Jayanti
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams EC and BJP Over Voter Disenfranchisement Concerns in West Bengal
Bomb Scare in Dhanbad: Police Recover Live Crude Bombs from Abandoned House