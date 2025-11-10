Bollywood Star Abhishek Bachchan Honors Late Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant

Bollywood icon Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Monday to pay a touching tribute to his longtime makeup artist, Ashok Sawant, following his passing. Sharing heartfelt memories, the actor revealed a working relationship that spanned over 27 years.

Bachchan reflected on the deep bond they shared, recounting how Ashok was not just a colleague but part of the family. The actor expressed his sorrow in a poignant message, reminiscing about how Sawant blessed him before every film shoot.

He also acknowledged Ashok's brother, Deepak, who has been his father Amitabh Bachchan's makeup artist for decades. Despite recent health setbacks, Ashok ensured his work was impeccable, embodying warmth and care. Abhishek expressed gratitude and looked forward to a hopeful reunion beyond this life.

(With inputs from agencies.)