Left Menu

Bollywood Star Abhishek Bachchan Honors Late Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan mourns the loss of his longtime makeup artist Ashok Sawant in an emotional Instagram post. Thanking him for over 27 years of partnership, Bachchan shared their memories and expressed deep gratitude for Ashok's role in his personal and professional life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:56 IST
Bollywood Star Abhishek Bachchan Honors Late Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Monday to pay a touching tribute to his longtime makeup artist, Ashok Sawant, following his passing. Sharing heartfelt memories, the actor revealed a working relationship that spanned over 27 years.

Bachchan reflected on the deep bond they shared, recounting how Ashok was not just a colleague but part of the family. The actor expressed his sorrow in a poignant message, reminiscing about how Sawant blessed him before every film shoot.

He also acknowledged Ashok's brother, Deepak, who has been his father Amitabh Bachchan's makeup artist for decades. Despite recent health setbacks, Ashok ensured his work was impeccable, embodying warmth and care. Abhishek expressed gratitude and looked forward to a hopeful reunion beyond this life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India
2
Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medic...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

 India
4
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025