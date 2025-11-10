Bollywood Star Abhishek Bachchan Honors Late Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan mourns the loss of his longtime makeup artist Ashok Sawant in an emotional Instagram post. Thanking him for over 27 years of partnership, Bachchan shared their memories and expressed deep gratitude for Ashok's role in his personal and professional life.
Bollywood icon Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Monday to pay a touching tribute to his longtime makeup artist, Ashok Sawant, following his passing. Sharing heartfelt memories, the actor revealed a working relationship that spanned over 27 years.
Bachchan reflected on the deep bond they shared, recounting how Ashok was not just a colleague but part of the family. The actor expressed his sorrow in a poignant message, reminiscing about how Sawant blessed him before every film shoot.
He also acknowledged Ashok's brother, Deepak, who has been his father Amitabh Bachchan's makeup artist for decades. Despite recent health setbacks, Ashok ensured his work was impeccable, embodying warmth and care. Abhishek expressed gratitude and looked forward to a hopeful reunion beyond this life.
