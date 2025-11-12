China's Race to the Moon: A New Era in Space Exploration

China is steadily advancing its space program, aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030, marking over 50 years since humans last walked on the Moon.

Recent remarks from China's crewed space program indicate that Beijing is on track to launch its lunar mission ahead of NASA's scheduled Artemis III mission, which faces potential delays.

This ambitious trajectory highlights China's technological prowess and strategic investment in space exploration, raising concerns about the implications of its lunar ambitions on global space dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)