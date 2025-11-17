Left Menu

From Conflict to Coffee: Pandum Café's Journey of Transformation

Jagdalpur | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pandum Café, a new establishment in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, stands as a symbol of social and economic transformation. Former Maoist cadres and victims of Naxal violence have joined forces to run the café, aiming to reintegrate into society and promote peace.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the café operates under the state government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy. It offers training in hospitality and entrepreneurship, empowering individuals who previously lived through conflict to earn a dignified livelihood.

Officials laud Pandum Café as a blueprint for similar initiatives, demonstrating that sustainable change is achievable through community collaboration. The café's success stories inspire hope and are expected to encourage more Maoist cadres to choose peace and reintegration into mainstream society.

