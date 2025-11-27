Left Menu

Youth Scholars Unite for Cultural Heritage Preservation Revolution

The 2025 international academic exchange for young grotto researchers in Chongqing, China, aims to innovate cultural heritage preservation. Scholars from 12+ countries will discuss cutting-edge conservation methods, using digital technologies to protect, inherit, and promote grotto cultures. The event also strengthens international collaboration and youth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chongqing | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • China

CHONGQING, China — The 2025 international academic exchange for young grotto researchers is set to commence on November 29 in Dazu District, known for the world-renowned Dazu Rock Carvings. This event, part of the Asian Alliance for Cultural Heritage Conservation's Youth Ambassador Program, will draw over 100 scholars from countries including China, India, and the UK.

These young minds will engage in discussions on innovative methods for the preservation of grotto temples, exploring the potential of digital technologies in cultural heritage conservation. The discussions will revolve around the themes of protection, inheritance, innovation, and symbiosis, promoting international collaboration and boosting youth involvement in cultural conservation efforts.

The Dazu Rock Carvings site exemplifies advanced preservation techniques, with initiatives like millimeter-level digital archives and a 3D database for over 10,000 statues. An intelligent monitoring system ensures constant vigilance while digital twin technology brings the carvings to life in a virtual realm, enhancing global accessibility and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

