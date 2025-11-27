Pope Leo XIV's Peace Mission: Bridging Cultures in Turkiye

Pope Leo XIV commenced his historic visit to Turkiye on Thursday, advocating for peace and stability in a turbulent global landscape. He praised Turkiye's pivotal role as a cultural and religious bridge between East and West while urging efforts to promote dialogue and peace amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Speaking in Ankara, the American pope addressed President Erdogan and praised Turkiye's mediating initiatives while advocating for women's roles in society. The visit, marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, aims to reinforce Christian-Muslim ties and highlight the need for unity across different beliefs.

Leo's itinerary includes a meeting with Orthodox Christian leaders in Istanbul and visiting the Blue Mosque. In a lighthearted moment, he extended Thanksgiving wishes to accompanying journalists, underscoring the trip's historic significance and his commitment to global harmony.

