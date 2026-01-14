Rihanna Hints at Baby Number Four with A$AP Rocky Amid Fans' Mixed Reactions
Rihanna, sharing three children with A$AP Rocky, hints at baby number four. Her comment on Montana Brown's Instagram post sparked fan debates, questioning whether Rihanna should expand her family or focus on music. The singer recently welcomed daughter Rocki with Rocky, joining sons RZA and Riot.
Rihanna has hinted that she is ready to expand her family, suggesting the possibility of a fourth child with partner A$AP Rocky. This news follows just months after the arrival of their daughter, Rocki. Rihanna's comment surfaced on a video shared by 'Love Island' alum Montana Brown on Instagram.
Brown, who shares two children with fiancé Mark O'Connor, mused in the video about whether to embrace another pregnancy or focus on getting 'hot and sexy' by 2026. Rihanna responded, 'Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!', prompting reactions from fans regarding her plans.
While some supporters showed excitement over the potential new addition, others expressed they would prefer to see Rihanna return to music. The pop star recently celebrated the birth of her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, named in homage to Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.
