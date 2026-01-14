Left Menu

Rihanna Hints at Baby Number Four with A$AP Rocky Amid Fans' Mixed Reactions

Rihanna, sharing three children with A$AP Rocky, hints at baby number four. Her comment on Montana Brown's Instagram post sparked fan debates, questioning whether Rihanna should expand her family or focus on music. The singer recently welcomed daughter Rocki with Rocky, joining sons RZA and Riot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:35 IST
Rihanna Hints at Baby Number Four with A$AP Rocky Amid Fans' Mixed Reactions
Rihanna (Photo/Instagram@badgalriri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rihanna has hinted that she is ready to expand her family, suggesting the possibility of a fourth child with partner A$AP Rocky. This news follows just months after the arrival of their daughter, Rocki. Rihanna's comment surfaced on a video shared by 'Love Island' alum Montana Brown on Instagram.

Brown, who shares two children with fiancé Mark O'Connor, mused in the video about whether to embrace another pregnancy or focus on getting 'hot and sexy' by 2026. Rihanna responded, 'Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!', prompting reactions from fans regarding her plans.

While some supporters showed excitement over the potential new addition, others expressed they would prefer to see Rihanna return to music. The pop star recently celebrated the birth of her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, named in homage to Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

TRENDING

1
India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

 India
2
Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

 India
3
Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

 India
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heightened Threats from Iran

Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heig...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026