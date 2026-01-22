Actor Alleges Film Investment Scam by Composer-Filmmaker
A 34-year-old actor and producer from Maharashtra's Sangli district has accused composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal of defrauding him of Rs 40 lakh. The actor, Vidnyan Mane, claims that Muchhal offered him an investment opportunity in a film that never materialized. Police are investigating the complaint.
An actor and producer from Maharashtra's Sangli district claims he has been cheated by acclaimed composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal to the tune of Rs 40 lakh.
Vidnyan Mane approached police with allegations that Muchhal enticed him with promises of profit and a role in Muchhal's upcoming film, 'Nazaria'.
Despite a significant investment, Mane alleges the project was never concluded, prompting him to seek legal recourse. Police are currently conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
