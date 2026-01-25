Romila Thapar Calls Textbook Removal of Mughals 'Nonsense'

Renowned historian Romila Thapar has sharply criticized the removal of entire dynasties, such as the Mughals, from academic textbooks, dubbing such actions 'nonsense'. Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Thapar emphasized the necessity of teaching history as a continuous process rather than in fragmented portions.

She expressed concern over the growing trend of what she termed 'popular history' on social media, which she argued often blurs the line between informed research and mere opinion. Thapar urged reliance on professional historians for accurate information about past events.

Thapar also addressed the importance of feminist history, urging women to assert their autonomy and intellectual freedom. While not always writing from a feminist perspective, Thapar has consistently sought to incorporate feminist insights into her work, underscoring the necessity of women's independence in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)