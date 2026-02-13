Supreme Court Urges Acknowledgment of Dagarwani Tradition in Film Music
The Supreme Court requests acknowledgment of the Dagarwani tradition in a song from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The plea by Dhrupad vocalist Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar claims copyright infringement of 'Shiv Stuti'. The court seeks clarity on authorship and acknowledges the tradition's contribution.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has emphasized the need for acknowledgment of the Dagarwani tradition in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. This comes amid a plea by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, who claims copyright infringement regarding a classical rendition in the film.
During the proceedings, the bench questioned the authorship of the piece 'Shiv Stuti,' which Dagar claims is rooted in his family's tradition. The court highlighted the importance of recognizing the contribution of traditional gharanas to classical music.
Chief Justice Surya Kant articulated that the originality of the tune is not in dispute, but the Dagarwani tradition should be acknowledged. The hearing has been postponed to February 20 for further deliberations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
