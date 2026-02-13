Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Acknowledgment of Dagarwani Tradition in Film Music

The Supreme Court requests acknowledgment of the Dagarwani tradition in a song from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The plea by Dhrupad vocalist Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar claims copyright infringement of 'Shiv Stuti'. The court seeks clarity on authorship and acknowledges the tradition's contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:45 IST
Supreme Court Urges Acknowledgment of Dagarwani Tradition in Film Music
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has emphasized the need for acknowledgment of the Dagarwani tradition in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. This comes amid a plea by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, who claims copyright infringement regarding a classical rendition in the film.

During the proceedings, the bench questioned the authorship of the piece 'Shiv Stuti,' which Dagar claims is rooted in his family's tradition. The court highlighted the importance of recognizing the contribution of traditional gharanas to classical music.

Chief Justice Surya Kant articulated that the originality of the tune is not in dispute, but the Dagarwani tradition should be acknowledged. The hearing has been postponed to February 20 for further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.

Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote it...

 India
2
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

 Global
4
Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026