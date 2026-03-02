Mysteries of Jama Masjid Sambhal: Historical Enigma or Misunderstood Monument?

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reported to the Central Information Commission that it lacks any historical documents indicating whether the Jama Masjid in Sambhal was built after demolishing an earlier structure or on vacant ground, nor does it have records of land ownership at the time of its construction.

The ASI's response came after Satya Prakash Yadav filed an RTI application seeking clarity on the mosque's construction history and ownership rights. The ASI stated that it possesses no information related to the nature of past constructions or any disputes surrounding the mosque. It noted an illegal construction attempt in 2018 that was promptly halted.

During recent hearings, despite some challenging the ASI's replies, the Commission upheld the decision, stressing that the RTI Act requires disclosure of existing records only. The issue has gained attention amid ongoing legal disputes and subsequent riots in Sambhal, prompting debates over historical narratives and tensions.