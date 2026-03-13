Left Menu

Nava Varsh Swagat Yatra: A Parade for Peace and Unity

The 'Nava Varsh Swagat Yatra' in Thane on Gudi Padwa aims to promote world peace and unity. Evolving over 26 years, the event now includes 13 mini-processions. Highlights include a 'Shivling' tableau and 50 chariots, commemorating 'India 2047' and '150 years of Vande Mataram,' with a 10,000-foot rangoli.

Updated: 13-03-2026 19:43 IST
Nava Varsh Swagat Yatra: A Parade for Peace and Unity
The 'Nava Varsh Swagat Yatra' set for Gudi Padwa on March 19 in Thane will prioritize world peace and unity, according to organizers. The event, which began 26 years ago in Dombivali, has expanded significantly and now features 13 mini-processions in various areas for broader participation.

The primary procession will showcase a 'Shivling' tableau conveying a message of global harmony, as noted by Uttam Joshi, president of Shri Kaupineshwar Sanskrutik Nyas. The celebrations will be officially initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will garland a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

More than 50 chariots highlighting themes such as 'India 2047' and '150 years of Vande Mataram' will follow the main event, accompanied by a 10,000-foot rangoli crafted by Sanskar Bharati.

