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Crisis Hits Kashi: LPG Shortage Disrupts Sacred Traditions

The sacred 'Maa Annapurna Ki Rasoi' in Kashi faces closure due to an LPG shortage, disrupting centuries-old traditions. Ajay Rai criticized the situation, urging restoration of gas supply. Authorities claim no shortage but warn against hoarding. The temple struggles to serve devotees amid rising international tensions affecting petroleum supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Varanasi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:25 IST
Crisis Hits Kashi: LPG Shortage Disrupts Sacred Traditions
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The historic Maa Annapurna Ki Rasoi in Kashi has been forced to halt its operations due to a severe shortage of LPG, impacting the age-old tradition of feeding thousands. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai has expressed deep concern, labeling the situation as a blow to Kashi's cultural and religious legacy.

Rai has addressed a stern letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing rising Middle-East tensions as the underlying cause of the LPG shortage and demanding that regular gas supplies be restored immediately. He insisted that advance preparations should have been in place to avert such crises in a country as large as India.

Meanwhile, local authorities, including UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, have refuted claims of a gas shortage. They attribute the crisis to public hoarding amidst rumors, assuring that gas supplies will be restored soon for the temple to continue its service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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