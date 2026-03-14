Crisis Hits Kashi: LPG Shortage Disrupts Sacred Traditions

The historic Maa Annapurna Ki Rasoi in Kashi has been forced to halt its operations due to a severe shortage of LPG, impacting the age-old tradition of feeding thousands. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai has expressed deep concern, labeling the situation as a blow to Kashi's cultural and religious legacy.

Rai has addressed a stern letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing rising Middle-East tensions as the underlying cause of the LPG shortage and demanding that regular gas supplies be restored immediately. He insisted that advance preparations should have been in place to avert such crises in a country as large as India.

Meanwhile, local authorities, including UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, have refuted claims of a gas shortage. They attribute the crisis to public hoarding amidst rumors, assuring that gas supplies will be restored soon for the temple to continue its service.

(With inputs from agencies.)