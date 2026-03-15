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Bribery Allegations Rock Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections

Amid Rajya Sabha election tensions in Odisha, Congress leader Saptagiri Ulaka accused individuals of attempting to bribe party MLAs with Rs 5 crore each. Allegedly orchestrated by BJP-backed individuals, the bribery attempt aimed to sway voting. Two arrests were made in Bengaluru, sparking demands for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:07 IST
Bribery Allegations Rock Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections
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Tensions are high in Odisha as the Rajya Sabha elections approach, with allegations of corruption casting a shadow over the democratic process. Congress leader Saptagiri Ulaka, representing Koraput, has made serious allegations claiming attempts to bribe Congress MLAs to influence the election outcome.

Ulaka, in a video statement released by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, accused individuals of offering Rs 5 crore to each MLA in an attempted bribery at a Bengaluru hotel. The police have arrested two suspects following Ulaka's allegations. These developments have escalated the existing political tension.

According to the Congress leader, the suspects, linked to a BJP-supported independent candidate, sought to sway the MLAs' votes using financial incentives. The situation prompted Congress to move MLAs to Bengaluru for safety. Meanwhile, the Odisha BJP rejected the claims, dismissing them as baseless.

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